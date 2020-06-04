Ready for her close up? Lori Loughlin would “love to return to acting” amid her involvement in the college admissions scandal, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “That’s her end goal.”

“After months of keeping a low profile, Lori is ready to return to the spotlight,” the source continues. “She’s already been inundated with offers to do an on-air, tell-all [interview] and is in talks with publishers about writing a book about her experience.” Additionally, the 55-year-old is hoping to share her story with a “big name” such as Ellen DeGeneres.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the Full House alum, “wants to get her side of the story out there,” the insider insists Loughlin isn’t speaking her truth for a cash out. “Yes, Lori’s full of regrets about the admissions scandal, but she’s not going to let it get in the way of her making a comeback and says she’s learned her lesson.”

As Loughlin moves on from this chapter in her life, she’s “planning to get more involved with charity work and helping others.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 15 parents indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with the college admissions scandal in March 2019. The parents were adamant about their innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2019 and again in October after being hit with additional conspiracy charges.

The parents allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters as recruits to the USC crew team,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Despite applying to the university as varsity athletes, their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia, 20, had never played the sport.

Federal prosecutors released photos of two women, whom officials identified as Bella and Olivia, posing on rowing equipment on April 8. The images were used to corroborate the women’s college applications. With the release of the incriminating evidence, Bella and Olivia “begged” their mother to “plead guilty or make some kind of deal if it’s not too late,” another source told In Touch.

On May 21, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice. Giannulli, 56, also pleaded guilty to honest service wire and mail fraud. The pair’s court date was held on Friday, May 22, via video conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. Their sentencing will be held on Friday, August 21.

According to their plea deal, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, depending on the court’s approval. As for Giannulli, he will be sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.