Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s decision to plead guilty to conspiracy in relation to the college admissions scandal “didn’t come easy,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Bottom line, she was done fighting.”

“She and Mossimo were so adamant about their innocence, but the pressures of the trial and the thought of spending years behind bars finally wore them down,” the insider says, explaining how they finally came to terms with the plea deal after denying their involvement in the scandal for more than a year.

Shutterstock

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Loughlin, 55, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in return for only two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, depending on the court’s approval. As for Giannulli, 56, he plans to plead guilty to conspiracy to comment wire and mail fraud as well, in addition to honest service wire and mail fraud in exchange for five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. Their day in court has yet to be scheduled.

“Lori is relieved, embarrassed and frightened,” the insider continues. “Most of their friends are relieved, they can’t believe it took them this long to come to their senses and cop a plea. Others will never forgive them or get over the arrogance and privilege they showed throughout this ordeal. Lori will never be looked at the same in this town.”

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20] as recruits to the USC crew team,” despite never playing the sport, according to court documents.

Additionally, photos of the girls posing on rowing equipment that were submitted with their college applications were released by federal prosecutors on April 8. After revealing the incriminating evidence, Bella and Olivia “begged” Loughlin to “plead guilty or make some kind of deal if it’s not too late,” another source exclusively told In Touch on April 14.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among the 15 parents indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with the college admissions scandal in March 2019. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2019, and again in October after being hit with additional charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery before finally backing down in May.