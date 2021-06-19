Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Spotted on Vacation in Cabo After Their Prison Releases

A little fun in the sun. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were spotted heading south of the border to Mexico for a vacation after their respective releases from prison.

Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 58, were photographed as they arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Thursday, June 17, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Loughlin looked casual in a pair of army green pants, a pink T-shirt, a straw hat and a protective face mask while and carrying a tote bag. Giannulli wore black pants, a black button-up shirt, black sunglasses and a white trucker hat.

Their getaway comes one month after In Touch confirmed they requested permission from a judge to allow them to travel out of the country. The couple sought approval to go to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The reason for their trip was “to spend time” with their family. They planned to vacation abroad from June 16 to June 21.

This isn’t the first time the Full House alum and the fashion designer have enjoyed some time away following their legal issues. Just one week after Giannulli was released from a halfway house on April 16, the couple was spotted relaxing at the Madison Club on April 23.

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

In March 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted on federal charges for their participation in the nationwide college admissions scandal, a.k.a. Operation Varsity Blues. They were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in exchange for their daughters, Bella and Olivia, to gain acceptance to the University of Southern California.

The couple initially pleaded not guilty, but after they were hit with several more charges, they accepted a plea deal. In May 2020, the actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while the California native pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

As part of her plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Loughlin completed her community service in February and paid her fine in full in 2020. She began her two years of supervised release after she was released from prison in December 2020.

Giannulli’s plea deal included a five-month prison sentence, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. His fine was paid in full and he was released from prison in early April into home confinement, In Touch confirmed at the time. He completed his sentence one day early and is currently serving two years of supervised release.