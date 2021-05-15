In need of a little rest and relaxation? Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli requested permission from a judge to allow them to travel out of the country to Mexico after their respective releases from prison, In Touch can confirm.

Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, are seeking approval to go to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The reason for their trip is “to spend time” with their family. They plan to vacation abroad from June 16 to June 21.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In the letters to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, the couple’s probation officer confirms Loughlin has completed her community service while Mossimo is “actively working on completing his community service requirement.” The probation office is “in support” of both Giannulli’s and Loughlin’s requests.

The trip would mark the first time the former Fuller House star and the fashion designer have left the United States since they each were released from prison. Giannulli and Loughlin were indicted in March 2019 for their participation in the college admissions scandal, a.k.a. Operation Varsity Blues. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to gain acceptance to the University of Southern California for their daughters, Bella and Olivia. They initially pleaded not guilty.

In May 2020, the actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while the California native pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud. As part of a plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Loughlin completed her community service in February and paid her fine in full in 2020. She began her two years of supervised release after she was released from prison in December 2020.

Giannulli also received a plea deal and was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. His fine was paid in full and he was released from prison in early April into home confinement. He completed his sentence one day early and began his two years of supervised release on April 16.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In May, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that the couple is considering a move from their home in Los Angeles to “start new” in Idaho. “They want to be far from prying eyes,” the insider said. “The scandal has taken a toll on both of them and on their marriage. They feel the move to Idaho will be a chance to work on their marriage together.”