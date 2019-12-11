She’s over it. Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli apparently isn’t taking any sort of responsibility for the college admissions scandal her family got wrapped up in. “The whole situation is causing an even bigger rift between the mother and daughter,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “The way Olivia sees it, she didn’t ask her mom to get involved in the admissions scandal. It’s not her fault. She’s just trying to get on with things and build a career for herself.”

Loughlin, 55, was indicted for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in March. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also hit with money laundering charges for their alleged involvement in April. Then, on October 22, the couple was accused of conspiring to commit federal program bribery for allegedly bribing University of Southern California (USC) employees to guarantee admission for Olivia, 20, and her sister, Isabella.

Courtesy of Olivia Jade/Instagram

According to a press release shared by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts, a conviction of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery can lead to a sentence of up to “five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.” But Olivia doesn’t seem too concerned about the criminal proceedings, and even decided to return to YouTube on December 1.

The Full House alum, in fact, told her daughter to “stay off social media to avoid drawing more attention to the family” until after all of their legal issues were settled, an insider told In Touch previously. Loughlin is “extremely hurt” with Olivia, the insider revealed, and, “thinks Olivia is being selfish and tactless. [Lori] is furious she’s gone against her wishes.”

In general, Loughlin’s daughters are “trying to stay strong put on a brave face and get on with their lives,” despite the drama, but, “it’s not easy,” another source told In Touch exclusively in early December. “While most of their friends are going to holiday parties and having fun, they’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit of things,” the insider said. It will definitely be interesting to hear how the family handles the holidays.