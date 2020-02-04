Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Are Just the Tip of the Iceberg in New ‘Varsity Blues’ Doc Trailer

There’s more to it than we may know. A new trailer for REELZ’s College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues documentary teases the dark side of the college admissions process — and there’s so much more to explore than Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman‘s alleged involvement in the explosive scandal.

“I know that the college admissions system is rigged,” a shadowed figure reveals in the trailer. “Because I helped rig it.”

The documentary promises to be a special investigation into the scandal that many only know about precisely because Loughlin, 55, and Huffman, 57, allegedly got caught up in it. But there are so many other parents who were charged in the scam, and the celebrities are truly just the tip of the iceberg of what is secretly going on behind the scenes in colleges across the country.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The upcoming REELZ special will expose how those parents were allegedly drawn into illegal schemes in order to game the system for their kids, including the daughters Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, share — Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20.

The project takes a closer look at whether or not the college admissions system has always been rigged. The person whose interview appears in the trailer may suggest that there were people behind the scenes doing the rigging more recently, but is there more to the story?

Many of the individuals involved in the controversy have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty. Huffman, for instance, pleaded guilty to having a proctor correct her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. She ended up serving 11 days of a two-week prison sentence in October 2019. The actress also paid a $30,000 fine and was sentenced to 250 hours of community service at the nonprofit organization, the Teen Project.

Loughlin and Giannulli, on the other hand, are fighting their charges, and are due in court throughout 2020. The pair allegedly worked with a man named William Rick Singer to create fake profiles designating their daughters as rowing recruits, in spite of the fact that neither of them ever participated in the sport. They allegedly paid $500,000 to get the girls into the University of Southern California and will have to face the allegations against them in a court of law in the coming months.

But what about the other parents? There is so much more to know about the college admissions scandal, and the Varsity Blues documentary promises to deliver.

College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues airs on Saturday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on REELZ.