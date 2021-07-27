Time to turn up! Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta season 6 is set to return on August 26 — and In Touch has an exclusive sneak peek of what fans can expect to see from Ms. Juicy, Monie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and newcomer Tamera.

The cast lets loose during a trip to Nashville, but unfortunately, things get tense between the ladies and Tamera and she drops a big bombshell as they’re about to head back to Atlanta. “I’m about to go back home. I’m heading back to D.C.,” she says in one scene.

Things seem to be heating up in Abira and Tamera’s love lives and Ms. Juicy also seems ready to take the next step in her dating life. In one scene, she meets with The Millionaire Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger.

Lifetime

For Monie, her relationship with husband Morlin still seems to be on the rocks. Despite their marital issues, Morlin still invites Monie to move back home. In another scene, he asks what she thinks about the couple “recommitting to each other,” which she doesn’t seem to think is a good idea.

As for Andrea, she starts working on music with Bri Barlup (a.k.a. “Left Cheek”) but doesn’t tell her sister, Tiny Twinz member Amanda. Amanda also is working on new music, and when Ms. Juicy lets the news slip in front of the rest of the cast, drama pops off. “If I wanted the girls to know, Juicy, I would have let them know,” she yells. “So next time, shut your mouth.”

“This season the drama and excitement will continue as the Little Women of Atlanta rise up and make their mark on the Atlanta entertainment industry,” read a press release for the upcoming season. “While the ladies continue to juggle the pandemic, their careers, friendships, complicated love lives and motherhood, the tragic passing of their dear friend Minnie is still always on their minds. True to their grit and perseverance, despite the great loss, the ladies find a way to continue and bring their unique humor, talent and strength to all those that they encounter on their journey — including visits from celebrity friends and some new faces along the way.”

Season 6 will feature six all-new, mega-sized episodes, with two 90-minute episodes airing every Thursday throughout September 2021. Immediately following each premiere, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look with the aftershow Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, executive produced and hosted by Emmy and NAACP Image award-winner Loni Love.

Little Women: Atlanta season 6 is set to premiere on Lifetime Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. C.