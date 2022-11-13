A milestone! Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff celebrated their son Radley Roloff’s first birthday in their new farmhouse.

The proud parents — who also share daughter Ember, 5, and son Bode, 2, — took to social media to share photos of the creative, fisherman-themed party.

“The cutest smash cake you ever did see for our Rad bud today,” the mom of three, 31, shared via her Instagram Stories of the pastry shaped like a fisherman’s bobber. In another slide, the former reality TV personality added photos of the treat table which included Swedish fish and gummy worms which looked like bait and tackle lures in a makeshift tackle box.

“Radley is o-fishally the big one,” the decorative sign read. Audrey also included footage of her decorating the space with blue balloons and photos of Radley’s milestones on the wall.

“A moment of appreciation for the numb finger party throwers,” she added as the clip documented herself arranging balloons. “You know who you are.”

The former TLC alums celebrated their son’s first birthday in their newly purchased farmhouse. The TLC couple moved into the home in August after first making the big announcement in June.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME.” Audrey shared via Instagram, days after In Touch first reported the news. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard, yup, that’s our trestle.”

In Touch previously confirmed the TLC alums made the 1.5-million-dollar purchase in June. The couple’s new Hillsboro, Oregon, home comes in at an astonishing 4,414 square feet and sits on more than four acres of farmland at the end of a secluded street. In addition to the main house, the property also features a 1,660 detached structure with its own full bath and kitchenette.

The couple decided to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm fell through.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parent’s farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the “Behind the Scenes” podcast shared via her Instagram Story in June before making the exciting purchase news. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” she recalled.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, also made an offer on the property and their tense negotiations played out during season 23 of the long-running series.

After the sale fell through, Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, put 16 acres of Roloff Farm up for sale before eventually converting the former family home into a rental property.

Keep scrolling to see adorable photos of Radley Roloff’s first birthday party!