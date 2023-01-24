Looking back. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed the most difficult part of her life to film on the TLC show.

While participating in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 23, Audrey, 31, was asked what the “hardest moment” was for her to capture on camera.

“Anything postpartum with Ember,” Audrey shared. “It was so hard and I was just, like, in so much pain in so many ways and just figuring out motherhood as a first time mom.”

The former reality star welcomed her first child, daughter Ember, with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, in 2017. The couple went on to have sons Bode in 2020 and Radley in 2021.

“On top of that, we had just finished remodeling our house and had moved in three weeks before Ember was born,” Audrey recalled while answering fans’ questions “And then our kitchen flooded and we had to move out when she was six weeks old and we had to do the whole thing all over again and they were filming that.”

After struggling with having their lives filmed, Audrey and Jeremy, 32, announced that they quit the show in July 2018. While Jeremy starred on the show since its premiere in 2006, Audrey made her first appearance in 2013.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” the father of three said in a clip shared to Facebook at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

Jeremy isn’t Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff’s only child to quit the show, as both Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff stopped appearing on LPBW in 2019.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Zach Roloff is the former couple’s only child to remain on the TLC hit, though his wife, Tori Roloff, has been hinting that they may be leaving soon.

In November 2022, one fan asked Tori, 31, if she and Zach, 32, “will ever step away from filming.” The TV personality simply responded, “Yes.”

During another Q&A via her Instagram Stories one month later in December, Tori further stated that she doesn’t expect to star on the show much longer.

“I think our time is definitely coming to a close, but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” the former schoolteacher said at the time.