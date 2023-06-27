Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, reunited with Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and his fiancé, Caryn Chandler, for a charity night on Roloff Farms.

“What an amazing fundraising event I threw for DAAA. Couldn’t do it by myself so thank you to my TEAM,” Amy, 60, shared via Instagram on Monday, June 26, listing the names of Chris, Matt, Caryn, Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock. “AND everyone that came out to support and give to this wonderful organization (I’ve been a part of since 1985).”

In the photos shared by the matriarch, Matt, 61, and Caryn, 55, were seen smiling and dressed accordingly for the cowboy-themed event that was held on Roloff Farm’s iconic barn.

The TLC personality concluded her message by noting she was attending the National Games in July with her son Zach Roloff.

Amy’s daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff quickly showed her support under the photo, writing, “You’re amazing.”

However, others in the comment section didn’t share the same sentiment.

“You just can’t stay away from Matt’s farm,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Why the hell is she still helping at that farm …. STOP already.”

The user’s comments follow news of an ongoing feud between Matt, Caryn and Zach, 33, and his wife, Tori Roloff. While the Against All Odds author previously said it was his dream to pass down the massive property to his children, Zach, Jacob, Jeremy Roloff and Molly Roloff, fans watched Zach and Matt negotiate during season 22, with Zach’s offer eventually turned down.

Once it was settled that Zach and Tori, 31, would not be sold the property, they moved away from his family’s farm in Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington, in October 2021.

The father of four later decided to sell a portion of the farm to an outside buyer, and he put 16 acres up for sale, which included the home he raised his kids in with his ex-wife in May 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time. However, Matt took down the sales listing that October and announced his plan to convert the family’s longtime house into a rental property.

During the season 23 premiere in May 2022, Zach and Tori revealed they were officially estranged from Matt and Caryn after he put the farm up for sale.

The couple speculated that Caryn was involved in Matt’s decision to not accept their offer on the farm. “[Matt and Caryn] still think they have done nothing wrong,” Zach said during a November 2022 episode.

He added, “Like, my dad put her in a situation also where it’s like, ‘You got into family business here.’ Family is always going to be different than when somebody rubs you the wrong way.”

It’s clear their feud is still seemingly ongoing as Tori snubbed her father-in-law on Father’s Day 2023 after sharing a tribute only honoring her husband and her father, Gary Patton.