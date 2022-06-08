Lindsie Chrisley broke her silence after her father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty in their fraud trial.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 8. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right.”

“Thank you for your continued love and support,” she concluded.

Lindsie issued the statement one day after Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were found guilty of fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were put on trial after they were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. The Chrisley matriarch was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, Julie was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Following the trial, Todd and Julie were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, In Touch confirmed. They currently face up to 30 years in prison.

Peter Tarantino, Todd and Julie’s former accountant, was also found guilty of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Lindsie gave her social media followers insight into how she was holding up after the verdict when she revealed she was reading the Bible via her Instagram Stories on June 7. In the post, the page was scribbled all over with personal notes.

“Don’t magnify someone else’s problems while minimizing yours. Some want to be led but really don’t want God to show them,” Lindsie penned at the top of the page.

“Asking God for protection and peace,” the mom of one also wrote, adding, “The devil knows exactly when to pounce.”

Todd’s eldest child was present for the trial and even testified in the defense.

Lindsie and Todd, whom the businessman shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, have had a strained relationship for years after she married her on-and-off husband, Will Campbell, behind their families’ backs in 2012.

In 2019, the former reality star filed a police report alleging her father and half-brother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her” and Bachelor Nation star Robby Hayes.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family,” her lawyer said in a statement at the time. Both Todd and Chase denied her claims.

“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department closed the investigation into Lindsie Chrisley’s accusations because the incident did not occur in their jurisdiction,” Howard Baker, a spokesman for the department, told Tennessean in 2019.