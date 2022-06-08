Sending a message? Lindsie Chrisley shared a cryptic Bible verse about asking for “protection” and “other people’s problems” after her estranged father, Todd Chrisley, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty on fraud charges on Tuesday, June 7.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 32, showed followers the passages she was turning to via her Instagram Stories. The page was scribbled all over with her personal notes.

“Don’t magnify someone else’s problems while minimizing yours. Some want to be led but really don’t want God to show them,” Lindsie wrote at the top of the page.

Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

“Asking God for protection and peace,” the mom of one also penned, adding, “The devil knows exactly when to pounce.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host reflected on her Bible amid her estranged father, 53, and Julie, 49, facing up to 30 years in prison, Insider reported.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, wire fraud.

The reality TV couple were put on trial after they were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, the mom of three was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Peter Tarantino, the Chrisley’s accountant, was also on trial after he was charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of all charges in their fraud trial, Life & Style confirmed, and they are awaiting sentencing.

As for the real estate mogul and Lindsie, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, the pair have had a strained relationship for years stemming from his eldest child marrying her on-and-off husband, Will Campbell, behind their families’ backs in 2012.

In 2019, Lindsie filed a police report alleging Todd and her half-brother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her” and Bachelor Nation star Robby Hayes.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family,” her lawyer said in a statement at the time. Both Todd and Chase denied her claims at the time.

“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department closed the investigation into Lindsie Chrisley’s accusations because the incident did not occur in their jurisdiction,” Howard Baker, a spokesman for the department, told Tennessean in 2019.