‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial: Updates, Everything We Know

Tough reality. Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts by an Atlanta federal jury on Tuesday, June 7, after they were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, In Touch can confirm. The couple currently face up to 30 years in prison.

Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, was also found guilty of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie, 49, was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, the mother of three has been accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Todd, Julie and Tarantino had previously all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their trial began on May 17 in Atlanta. During the opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Annalise Peters claimed that Todd, 53, and Julie exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters said in court, according to Insider. The attorney also alleged that the pair hid funds from the IRS.

The reality stars’ attorney, Bruce Morris, responded by stating that Todd and Julie’s former employee Mark Braddock committed the crimes behind their backs. Braddock allegedly committed the fraud by impersonating Todd after he was fired in 2012. However, Peters claimed that Todd and Julie’s alleged fraud continued after the former employee was terminated.

Peters argued that it was Todd, Julie and Braddock’s goal to “hide money” and they “targeted” community banks by editing financial documents.

According to Insider, Braddock told the court that he and Todd became friends in the early 2000s and he worked for the USA Network star’s foreclosure-management businesses until 2012. Braddock testified that he created fake Microsoft Word documents to lie about Todd and Julie’s income to make them look wealthier in order to acquire loans. The government gave Braddock an immunity agreement in exchange for his cooperation in the trial.

Todd and Julie’s attorney claimed that Braddock was “obsessed” with the father of five and went to the FBI for “protection and revenge.” He also claimed Braddock stole from the pair.

In Touch has reached out to Todd and Julie’s attorney for comment.

