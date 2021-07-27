It’s over for Lindsie Chrisley‘s marriage to husband Will Campbell. The Coffee Convos podcast cohost made the announcement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 27.

“While one door closes, another opens,” she began in the caption next to a photo of herself sitting in an empty, unfurnished living room. She had a bright smile on her face while holding son Jackson, 9, in her arms.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together,” Lindsie continued, adding, “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

Lindsie is already moving into a new place and seemed upbeat about her future. The former Chrisley Knows Best star told fans, “Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family.”

USA Network did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Hopefully, Lindsie will elaborate on her decision to split from Will on her next Coffee Convos podcast, set to air on July 29 along with her cohost, Kailyn Lowry.

One fan wrote in the comments, “I had a feeling based off of the podcasts. It’s sad but happy that you are doing what you feel is best for you & Jackson and your happiness. Good luck with the move.” Another added, “I figured this was coming based on your comments on the pod. You have to do what’s best for you, Will, and Jackson. Sometimes that’s being friends rather than lovers. Best wishes on your new journey.”

The last time Will appeared on Lindsie’s Instagram account was on Valentine’s Day, February 14. She sat in between his legs on some steps, as Will cuddled her. “At the courthouse. Make it fashionable & kind. 12 years. Can’t break that,” she began in the caption, noting how long they’d been a couple. The pair eloped in 2012, which upset her father, Todd Chrisley, as he made his feelings if disapproval known on Chrisley Knows Best. ⁣

Lindsie told fans, “If you’ve followed me for a long time, you know I’m not big on Valentine’s Day, but for those of you who are — I hope you had the best weekend full of love, happiness & appreciation. I believe that love is the most amazing thing in life. It is what makes us human and what makes life worth living. Nothing else truly matters. She then curiously added, “We all have different love stories & it’s not always easy, but I’m committed to leading with love — no matter where life takes us.”