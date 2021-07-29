Making amends? Todd Chrisley had nothing but kind words for his estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, after she announced her divorce from Will Campbell.

“I’m going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, 52, began during a Wednesday, July 28, episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Although Todd said his knowledge on the matter is “very limited,” he did assert that Will, 31, and Will’s parents have always been “very supportive” of Lindsie, 31, and their son, Jackson. “They have been wonderful grandparents and are really the only grandparents that Jackson knows and has a relationship with,” Todd explained.

“I hope that will continue because that’s what he has in his life, it’s what he’s been given, it’s what Lindsie and Will have been consistent with, is maintaining that relationship with Will’s family,” the USA personality continued. “And I hope that that will continue because I want Jackson to have as little disruption as possible.”

To conclude, Todd assured that he will “continue” to “pray” for Lindsie every day, as he does for all of his children.

The father of five’s message comes just one day after Lindsie announced her split from Will. “It’s with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another and we’re so grateful for our time together,” she wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

As for Lindsie’s relationship with Todd, the Coffee Convos podcast host has been on the outs with her family since 2019. First, in August of that year, Lindsie filed a police report alleging Todd and her half-brother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her” and Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes.

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family,” her lawyer said in a statement at the time.

Both Todd and Chase, 25, denied her claims. “It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd told E! News in response to Lindsie’s police report.

Later, during an episode of “Chrisley Confessions,” Todd claimed that Lindsie had extramarital affairs with Robby and the The Bachelorette‘s Josh Murray. Moreover, Todd suggested Lindsie leaked information about his finances to an investigator amid their tax evasion case. Both Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were cleared of Georgia state-level charges in October 2019. The couple still faces federal charges, to which Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty.

“Despite the fact that Lindsie has nothing to do with Mr. and Mrs. Chrisley’s civil and criminal tax matters, it seems they have made her the main focus of their attention in order to distract from their own wrongdoing,” her lawyer told People in a statement that month.