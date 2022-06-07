Todd and Julie Chrisley could be spending the majority of their lives in prison if given the maximum sentence in their fraud case. The former reality stars were found guilty on all counts on Tuesday, June 7, and now face up to 30 years behind bars. Their sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Todd, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie, 49, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud, Insider reported.

The pair were released on their existing bond with several conditions. In court paperwork obtained by In Touch, Todd and Julie were ordered to “participate in the Location Monitoring Program,” which will be used to monitor their movement in their community.

The couple were also ordered to participate in a home detention program and “abide by all requirements of the program, which shall include the use of electronic monitoring equipment or other location verification system.”

The twosome will remain under home detention with the only exceptions for leaving the house being “employment, education and religious services,” as well as any needed medical or mental health treatment, attorney visits, court appearances and other court-ordered obligations. The couple also must report to their probation officer any time they spend more than $1,000.

Todd and Julie were accused obtaining $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle, which was later seen on the USA reality series Chrisley Knows Best. Prosecutors then claimed that the pair evaded paying their taxes from 2008 to 2016.

The Chrisleys were indicted in 2019 in Atlanta on federal tax evasion charges but maintained their innocence in the case, claiming someone else had control over their finances.

The couple went to trial on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, she was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.