Actress Lily James broke her silence about the scandal involving her Pursuit of Love costar Dominic West, who is married, seven months after the pair were photographed kissing, hugging and packing on the PDA in Rome.

“Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that,” the Rebecca star, 32, told The Guardian on Sunday, May 2. “There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

In October 2020, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress and 28 Days actor, who play a daughter and father in the BBC series, were caught spending a romantic week in Rome. Photos published by Daily Mail at the time captured intimate moments, like the two locking lips, Dominic stroking Lily’s hair and the pair riding around the Piazza di Pietra and Spanish Steps on an electric scooter. The Tomb Raider star, 51, was not wearing his wedding ring during their multiple outings.

In addition, the outlet reported the actors spent two nights at the five-star Hotel de la Ville and cuddled and kissed on the plane ride back to the U.K.

Lily and Dominic had obvious chemistry while on set together in Italy, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her,” the source said. “The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

Dominic is married to wife Catherine FitzGerald. After the scandal, the couple, who has been married since 2010, released a statement by leaving a handwritten note outside of their home.

“Our marriage is strong, and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” the piece of paper read. The duo even walked outside their luxurious English estate and kissed for the photographers outside. They share four children — Dora, 15, Senan, 13, Francis, 12 and Christabel, 5. Dominic also has a 23-year-old daughter named Martha from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

At the time, an insider told In Touch Catherine was “putting on a brave face” amid the scandal to make it seem like they had a “perfect” relationship.

“He used his charm to talk her round, but she’s still hurt. His behavior is knocking her confidence,” the insider said at the time.