Actor Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, said they are “still together” on Tuesday, October 13, after photos surfaced of the Showtime actor passionately kissing his Pursuit of Love costar Lily James in Rome two days prior.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” a handwritten note, which was signed by the husband and wife, read as it was taped up outside the couple’s home. Dominic, 50, and Catherine, 49, even shared a kiss outside their Cotswolds estate in England for the cameras.

Their marriage came into question after Dominic was seen not wearing his wedding ring while out with the Mama Mia! actress, 31, in Rome. The costars were seen kissing as they sat outside at a restaurant in Rome and cuddled up while riding a scooter together as they enjoyed a day out.

Catherine and Dominic first met while at Trinity College in Dublin. Although they briefly split after college, they rekindled their romance and got engaged in 2007. They wed in 2010, and they share three children — Dora, 14, Senan, 12, and Francis, 11. Catherine also has a 22-year-old daughter named Martha from a previous relationship with British musician Edward Lambton, whom she was married to from 1995 to 2002.

While Dominic has been acting for decades, Catherine works as a landscape designer and gardener. However, she also comes from a very notable family. She is an Anglo-Irish aristocrat. Her father is Desmond FitzGerald, 29th Knight of Glin. That being said, the socialite’s net worth reportedly sits at an estimated $12 million, according to Honey.

Dominic and Lily began filming The Pursuit of Love in July, but the actors actually go way back. They first met in 2011 while starring in Othello together at Sheffield’s Crucible Theater in the U.K.

As for Lily, she and longtime boyfriend Matt Smith seemingly split for good after dating on-and-off for five years. They broke up last December but continued to quarantine together in their shared home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In July, she sparked romance rumors with actor Chris Evans after they were seen out together in London.

Time will tell what unfolds between Dominic and Catherine after his suspicious weekend with Lily.