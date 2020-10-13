Tough times. Dominic West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, said their marriage “is strong” after PDA-filled photos of the actor and his costar Lily James surfaced, but FitzGerald is just “putting on a brave face,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

The landscape designer, 49, is making it seem like they have the “perfect” relationship “after speaking to Dominic,” the insider says. “He used his charm to talk her round but she’s still hurt. His behavior is knocking her confidence.”

MEGA

Rumors that he was being unfaithful began after the Affair actor was spotted canoodling with his Pursuit of Love costar James in Rome on Sunday, October 11.

The duo got cozy during an electric scooter ride around the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra in portraits obtained by the Daily Mail, before grabbing lunch at a nearby restaurant, where West kissed James and stroked her hair. West also wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during the outing in question.

West and James have seemingly been getting closer since beginning to film The Pursuit of Love in July, however, they first met in 2011 while starring in a theater production of Shakespeare’s Othello.

David Fisher/Shutterstock; GlosPics/MEGA

After the new PDA photos made their rounds online, West and his spouse, FitzGerald, addressed the rumors on October 13. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” read a handwritten note signed by the couple. They even locked lips outside their luxurious estate in England.

West and FitzGerald have been married since June 2010 and they have four children together, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

Prior to her rumored fling with West, James was romantically linked to actor Chris Evans, 39, after they were photographed in London in July. She later responded to theories they were an item in Harper’s Bazaar U.K. November cover story, but did not reveal if they were together. “Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she said. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously.”

It appears West and FitzGerald are eager to move on from the ordeal.