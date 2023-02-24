‘Life After Lockup’ Season 4: Find Out Which Couples From the Show Are Still Together

Four new couples from season 7 of Love After Lockup and five more couples from previous seasons appear on season 4 of Life After Lockup, which premieres on February 24, 2023. But where do the romances between the former inmates and their outside love interests stand today?

This will be the third show in the franchise that Michael and Justine Persaud have appeared in. Viewers first met the couple while Michael was still behind bars serving a prison sentence for drug charges during season 2 of Love During Lockup. The pair wed while he was incarcerated, and fans got to see how the two handled married life after his release during Love After Lockup season 7.

Michael focused his attention on becoming a rap star, working under the name “Montana Millz” and hoping to get just one huge smash so that he and Justine would be financially set for life. But that was tough, as he had limited access to recording space near their Johnstown, Pennsylvania, home where he was serving his parole.

The couple found out they were expecting their first child at the end of the season, as Justine became pregnant shortly after Michael’s release. He already has four children from previous relationships, while Justine has three children of her own.

With baby No. 8 on the way for their blended family, the couple’s life after lockup promises to be filled with the drama they deal with while waiting to become parents again. How to keep the family going financially will be a challenge, as Michael encouraged Justine to quit her job as a medical technician once they discovered she was pregnant. She’s now a homemaker, while he is still attempting to pursue a music career. Are they still together today with all of those challenges?

Other familiar faces from season 7 of Love After Lockup joining the follow up show include Nathan and Skylar, Aris and Cameron and the always volatile Monique and Derek. Did his wandering eye doom their relationship for good or are they still a couple?

More former franchise favorites including Brittany and Marcelino, Puppy and Amber and the always controversial Shawn and Sara will be featured in season 4.

Keep reading to find out which couples from Life After Lockup season 4 are still together today after the show wrapped.