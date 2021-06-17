“Felon Friday” is back, with the season 4 premiere of Love After Lockup debuting on June 18! The WE tv sensation features six new couples looking to make things work on the outside once one member of the relationship gets out of prison. While the faces are all fresh, the situations these couples find themselves in seem familiar in some cases.

Season 3’s Scott and Lindsey were the classic case of an older gentleman dating a hot younger woman in prison. She was looking for a man with money to take care of and pamper her once she was released. This season we have Stan, a St. Louis, Missouri, resident who claims to be worth several million dollars. He met Lisa — who is doing time in Missouri’s Chillicothe prison — in 2017 on Seeking Arrangements. That’s the site for women seeking “sugar daddies” to take care of them, and men looking for pretty young ladies to be with.

Another male cast member has been pampering his female inmate.on this season of the show has been pampering his female inmate. “Hopeless romantic” Daonte has spent “between twenty and thirty thousand” dollars on keeping Nicolle happy behind bars, as she’s serving four years on larceny charges. The two became engaged during an “impromptu visit” at her prison, but the pair have yet to spend any time together on the outside. The lovebirds met on a prison website called Paper Dolls, and have been dating for a year and a half.

Courtney and Josh are bringing a new spin to Love After Lockup, as she’s the first corrections officer to fall for an inmate in her facility. It cost Courtney her job and landed her in jail for 60 days. The couple married via proxy, but they’re now both out from behind bars and trying to figure out married life after lockup.

Britney was raised by loving parents in an upper middle class home in Houston, Texas. She ended up meeting inmate Ray via a mutual Facebook friend, and wants it all with him: a real relationship, marriage and a family. Britney can’t wait to wed Ray as soon as he’s released, but her family can’t stand the thought of it.

As fans of the show know, people who want to get married before their partner has had a chance to enjoy “freedom” and adjust to being back in society don’t have a great track record at making it work. See Quaylon and single-mom Shavel from season 3, or Garrett and Joanna‘s lonely and aborted beach wedding from season 1. And lest we never forget, Clint and Tracie‘s wedding night fiasco in season 2, where she bailed on him to go on a drug bender and ended up back behind bars.

New cast member Rachel is on her third romance with an inmate, marrying a man named Doug after meeting him on the writeaprisoner.com pen pal site. He claims he’s never been faithful to any woman in his entire life, so what could possibly go wrong?

Fans also seem to have another Angela and Tony situation on their hands with Anissa and Jeffrey. She’s 15-years older than her inmate sweetheart, who has kept her waiting twice before with promises of getting released, only to remain behind bars. Shades of Angela waiting for Tony’s failed arrivals at the bus station anyone? This season looks to have plenty of drama, fireworks, heartbreak and some chances at actual love after lockup!

