Things haven’t been going so smoothly for Maurice Gipson since he was last seen happily married with a new baby on Love After Lockup. He’s previously been arrested several times and was just taken into custody on June 9 in Los Angeles for an outstanding warrant for violating probation, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

He was arrested at approximately 9:30am that day, and the case is listed as a misdemeanor, according to inmate records obtained by In Touch. Maurice just had a court date on June 14. He was released on June 15, according to online records. An attorney for Gipson could not immediately be identified by In Touch to speak on his behalf. It is unclear if he has entered a plea at this time.

Sadly, this isn’t his first brush with the law in 2021. Maurice was also arrested in the City of Long Beach on February 25, 2021, our source adds. He allegedly was in a car and arrested for possessing a loaded firearm. The WE tv star also allegedly admitted to deputies that he is a gang member, our source reveals.

Courtesy of WE tv

The reality star remained in a Los Angeles jail from the date of his February arrest through April 22, 2021. He had two cases filed against him — one on March 3 and the other on April 16 — but both were dropped by the L.A. County D.A.’s Office. In Touch can confirm the firearm charge was later rejected.

Love After Lockup fans got to know Maurice after he was released from a California prison after serving a seven-year sentence for burglary. While incarcerated, he met his wife Jessica Gipson after she came across his profile on the Plenty of Fish dating website. Jessica told viewers in the first episode of season 3 that it was “love at first sight” for her upon seeing Maurice’s photo for the first time. “I was like ‘Wow, this guy is really f—king handsome.’ And I go in and look at the rest of the pictures and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, he’s in prison.'” She went on to explain, “I never thought I’d ever be with someone who’s in prison, but we’ve been together for four and a half years.” The couple married while he was behind bars. On the eve of Maurice’s release, she explained in a confessional, “I honestly believe he’s not going to do anything to go back,” and that even though her family members were strongly against their marriage, “standing by Maurice is the right decision because he’s going to stay out of trouble and do good.” 'Love After Lockup' Star Lacey Is Involved in Quite the Complicated Love Triangle Maurice genuinely seemed to want to turn his life around on the show. He worked hard to get his probation moved out of Los Angeles — where he feared he could fall back into bad habits — to Las Vegas, where Jessica owned a home. The couple moved in together, and she quickly became pregnant. Maurice wanted to give Jessica the white wedding she never had due to their prison nuptials. Her father loaned him money to purchase a proper diamond engagement ring for his wife to wear, and Maurice got down on one knee for a romantic proposal. The two had a gorgeous wedding of Jessica’s dreams at the end of season 3 of Love After Lockup, and she gave birth to their son Ma’liq in April 2020. In February 2021, Maurice posted on Instagram about being in L.A. and “lonely.” Jessica responded back, “I love you and I’m sorry you going through so much right now. Just know I’m always here and always got your back 100 percent.” She has since erased all photos of Maurice from her Instagram page and only refers to herself as “Ma’liq’s mom” in her bio. Though in her many photos she shares of her son, Jessica always makes sure to include how “mommy and daddy” love him and are so proud of the little boy.