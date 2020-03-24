Liam Hemsworth Looks Hotter Than Ever in First Onscreen Appearance Since Miley Cyrus Divorce

He’s back! Liam Hemsworth looks hotter than ever in his starring role on Quibi’s action-thriller series Most Dangerous Game. This marks his first onscreen appearance since finalizing his divorce from Miley Cyrus. The actor filed for divorce from the singer in August 2019 after eight months of marriage, and the Los Angeles court finalized their split in January 2020.

The 30-year-old will make his debut as Dodge Tynes in the series on April 6. The Hunger Games star’s character is desperate to support his pregnant wife financially before a terminal illness can take his life. In exchange for a hefty chunk of cash, Dodge agrees to participate in a deadly game where he is being hunted.

The series is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats, and Liam makes an extremely hunky leading man. Although his split from Miley, 27, is relatively recent, both of them have seemingly moved on. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been dating Cody Simpson since October 2019, while Liam and model Gabriella Brooks have been seeing each other over the past few months.

The pair have been spotted spending a lot of time together in their home country of Australia. They even had a lunch outing with the Isn’t It Romantic star’s parents in December 2019. In Touch exclusively learned that Liam’s family approves of his new relationship.

“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley, who they never warmed to,” the insider explained. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son. Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, but she’s also fun, intelligent and sweet-natured — you can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”

Their romance appears to be getting stronger every day, and a second insider exclusively told In Touch that Liam has “really fallen” for Gabriella. “Liam still can’t believe what a whirlwind the past year has been, but he’s put Miley behind him and is in a great place. He’s ready to start a new decade and chapter in his life.”

It’s great to see Liam and Miley living their best lives!