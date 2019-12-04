It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have to see each other face-to-face for the first time since they announced their split in August. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the former flames might have to appear at the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles on January 21, 2020, if Liam and and his high-powered attorney, Laura Wasser, don’t file all of the necessary paperwork before January 21. Radar Online was the first to report the news.

Over the summer, the Hollywood A-listers shocked fans when they revealed they were going their separate ways after being together for 10 years. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” her rep told Us Weekly. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

However, some fans thought the 27-year-old might have cheated on the 29-year-old Australian stud, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, in late August, Miley took to Twitter to clear the air about why her marriage didn’t work out. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”

Since then, the pop star had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter before she moved on with Cody Simpson, and it seems like she is happier than ever. The two recently celebrated the “Malibu” crooner’s birthday in November, where she had a “silent” celebration due to being on vocal rest.

P&P/MEGA

The pair frequently uploads their adventures on social media — from dancing in TikTok videos to attending family events — and it seems like they can’t get enough of each other. “Cody has a calming effect on Miley, and that’s what she needs right now,” a source told In Touch exclusively in October. “He’s like her comfort food. She needs Cody in her life right now.”

For his part, Liam was caught canoodling with model Maddison Brown in New York City on October 10. “Liam and Maddison met recently in L.A. and just hit it off,” a second insider told In Touch exclusively. “They have a lot in common — being a fellow Aussie, [being] actors, [being] family-oriented and loving the beach are just a few. It’s a totally natural fit, and they get on really well.”

Well, hopefully, these two can keep things cordial.