New year, new love! Liam Hemsworth is happier than ever these days — especially with his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. “Liam’s really fallen for Gabriella, and his family adores her,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “They think she’s a much better fit for him than Miley [Cyrus].”

At this time last year, the 30-year-old was enjoying married life with his ex Miley, 27, but the pair called it quits in August after 8 months. Despite the ups and the downs, it seems like the handsome hunk is looking forward to what the future holds with the 21-year-old model. “Liam still can’t believe what a whirlwind the past year has been, but he’s put Miley behind him and is in a great place,” the insider explained. “He’s ready to start a new decade and chapter in his life.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The Australia native even spent his milestone birthday on January 13 with his loved ones including his new lady. “Chris [Hemsworth] and Elsa [Pataky] were there as well as his parents, Craig and Leonie, and new girlfriend Gabriella,” a second source told In Touch. “They bought him a huge cake, and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and gave him gifts.”

The fun doesn’t stop there, though, as Liam and Gabriella will jet off somewhere special at some point down the line to continue the festivities. “Liam didn’t want anyone making a fuss about his big day,” the insider added. “He’s not into the showbiz scene and just wanted to chill and enjoy a nice dinner with his family. He’s planning a romantic getaway with Gabriella, so they’ll celebrate in style then!”

The blonde beauty and The Hunger Games star were first spotted together in December 2019 at a lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. During the outing, Gabriella looked to be in good spirits as she chatted with his family. A few weeks later, Liam and Gabriella packed on the PDA during a beach date down under.

Luckily, Liam’s parents are digging his new relationship this time around. “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley,” an additional source revealed. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention seeking-ways or the way she treated their son.”

“Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured — you can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons,” the insider continued.

Courtesy of Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

Sorry, ladies! Looks like Liam is off the market once again.