Time to blow out the candles! Liam Hemsworth is spending his milestone birthday with loved ones in Byron Bay, Australia, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The Hunger Games actor officially turned 30 on January 13, so several of his family members gathered for the occasion and his rumored new flame, Gabriella Brooks, also showed up for the festivities.

“Chris and Elsa were there, as well is his parents, Craig and Leonie, and new girlfriend Gabriella,” the insider exclusively reveals to In Touch. “They bought him a huge cake and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and gave him gifts.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Liam didn’t want anyone making a fuss about his big day,” the source adds. “He’s not into the showbiz scene and just wanted to chill and enjoy a nice dinner with his family. He’s planning a romantic getaway with Gabriella, so they’ll celebrate in style then!”

The Hollywood heartthrob first sparked romance rumors with the 21-year-old model in December 2019. Liam and Gabriella were seen with his mother and father at a restaurant, and they all appeared to be getting along fabulously. The pair has since fueled speculation they are in a relationship by sharing a kiss during their recent beach date.

LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

In November 2019, Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa surprisingly spoke out about how Liam was doing following his public split from Miley Cyrus. “After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better,” she told Hola! at the time.

Nowadays, it looks like Liam’s new love interest has already got the seal of approval from his family members. “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley,” another insider previously told In Touch exclusively. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son.”

The source added, “Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, she’s fun, intelligent and sweet-natured — you can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”