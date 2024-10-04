LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

Nothing is quite as it seems this week. What you see may not be what you get, so keep your wits about you — and don’t take anything at face value.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

This should be a happy yet testing time as you work through some personal stuff. Remember: It’s always OK to ask for help. Your loved ones will be more than pleased to lend you a hand.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

Tired of wondering whether your crush likes you back? Now’s your chance to make the first move. You’ll never know if you never ask. Expect a financial gain when you least expect it.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

The leisurely pace of life might feel a bit frustrating, but it will give you a chance to catch up on tasks that have been piling up. Watch for opportunities to step out of your comfort zone.

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

Tiny details could trip you up, so think twice before making a hasty decision. Sparks fly when you open yourself up to love again. A dear friend needs you more now than ever.

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

A desire to break out of your old routine puts you in a rebellious mood. Try acting on impulse rather than reason. Reflect on your childhood for wisdom.

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

If you want a job done right, you may have to do it yourself this week. The good thing is all your hard work won’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. A work situation is resolved.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

It’s time to let go of old habits that no longer serve you. Be willing to try a different approach, especially in the romance department. Family matters need some attention.

GEMINI

May 21 – June 21

With your cash flow looking up, you should feel good about where you’re heading. That doesn’t mean that you need to go out and splurge on frivolous things. The future is never far behind.

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

Once you set your mind to something, there’s no stopping you. How well do you work with others, though? You have what it takes to succeed, but you won’t get far if you don’t learn how to compromise.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

People love to push your but- tons. Don’t let them get the better of you, though. Keep a cool head and set clear boundaries. When it comes to love, you need a partner who can match your passion.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

You’ve got big plans for yourself. But if you’re so busy chasing success that you miss out on life’s simple pleasures, then it might be time to take a step back.