Make the 1st Move! See Your Horoscope Forecast for the Week of October 6 Through October 11
LIBRA
September 23 – October 22
Nothing is quite as it seems this week. What you see may not be what you get, so keep your wits about you — and don’t take anything at face value.
SCORPIO
October 23 – November 21
This should be a happy yet testing time as you work through some personal stuff. Remember: It’s always OK to ask for help. Your loved ones will be more than pleased to lend you a hand.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 – December 21
Tired of wondering whether your crush likes you back? Now’s your chance to make the first move. You’ll never know if you never ask. Expect a financial gain when you least expect it.
CAPRICORN
December 22 – January 19
The leisurely pace of life might feel a bit frustrating, but it will give you a chance to catch up on tasks that have been piling up. Watch for opportunities to step out of your comfort zone.
AQUARIUS
January 20 – February 18
Tiny details could trip you up, so think twice before making a hasty decision. Sparks fly when you open yourself up to love again. A dear friend needs you more now than ever.
PISCES
February 19 – March 20
A desire to break out of your old routine puts you in a rebellious mood. Try acting on impulse rather than reason. Reflect on your childhood for wisdom.
ARIES
March 21 – April 19
If you want a job done right, you may have to do it yourself this week. The good thing is all your hard work won’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. A work situation is resolved.
TAURUS
April 20 – May 20
It’s time to let go of old habits that no longer serve you. Be willing to try a different approach, especially in the romance department. Family matters need some attention.
GEMINI
May 21 – June 21
With your cash flow looking up, you should feel good about where you’re heading. That doesn’t mean that you need to go out and splurge on frivolous things. The future is never far behind.
CANCER
June 22 – July 22
Once you set your mind to something, there’s no stopping you. How well do you work with others, though? You have what it takes to succeed, but you won’t get far if you don’t learn how to compromise.
LEO
July 23 – August 22
People love to push your but- tons. Don’t let them get the better of you, though. Keep a cool head and set clear boundaries. When it comes to love, you need a partner who can match your passion.
VIRGO
August 23 – September 22
You’ve got big plans for yourself. But if you’re so busy chasing success that you miss out on life’s simple pleasures, then it might be time to take a step back.
