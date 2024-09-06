Eminem's Net Worth: How Marshall Mathers Makes Money

Millennials rejoiced when Eminem rebooted his 2002 song “Without Me” in 2024 with “Houdini,” and the rapper proved he’s still got the magic touch. Eminem’s status as one of the greatest rappers of all time also makes him one of the richest rappers in the world, and fans are still curious about his net worth after all these years.

What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

Eminem’s net worth sits at $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eminem Is Frugal With His Money

The “Lose Yourself” artist has been open in the past about his lifestyle growing up in Detroit, Michigan, and how he’s still hesitant to spend money even though he’s financially stable. In 2010, the dad of three sat down for an interview with The New York Times and explained that he tended to live his life below his financial means.

“I save a lot of money by not buying drugs anymore,” Eminem said. “I invest. I always try to be smart. I try to treat all the money I’m making like it’s the last time I’m going to make it.”

During an interview on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper in 2011, he confessed that he was hesitant to spend money, even though he was financially stable. When Anderson asked if Eminem was “fond” of spending money, he admitted, “Not particularly.”

Anderson also touched on the time the Grammy winner had asked his financial manager if he could buy an expensive watch, even after he had sold millions of albums.

“I think it was a Rolex, and I asked him, ‘Could I afford it?’” Eminem explained. “[My team] makes fun of me for it, but I’m for real. The whole money thing? All of that stuff was brand new to me.”

How Does Eminem Make Money?

Eminem’s main source of income comes from his music with him making a profit off of royalties, tours, album sales and more.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA,) per Money Made, Eminem has raked in more than $107.5 million in digital sales alone, with his album The Marshall Mathers LP reaching diamond status with over 10 million sales. His fans have streamed his 278 songs on Spotify an estimated 3.6 billion, and Money Made estimated that Em’s sales from the streaming service equal between $11 million and $20 million. In 1999, Eminem founded his own record label, Shady Records, under Interscope, where he later went on to sign rappers like 50 Cent and Obie Trice.

Along with music sales, Eminem’s tours have earned him a pretty penny. His joint tour with Rihanna in 2014 only featured a total of six shows, but the concerts brought in approximately $36.4 million.

Eminem has also profited off a successful acting career with his 2002 biopic, 8 Mile. The film, which featured Eminem playing himself alongside costars Brittany Murphy, Mekhi Phifer and Anthony Mackie, earned him an Academy Award for best song. The movie debuted at the No. 1 spot when it premiered and grossed $243 million worldwide.

The Michigan native also expanded his portfolio to include brand deals and endorsements with companies like Nike, Carhartt and G-Shock, along with investments in stocks, startups and NFTs.