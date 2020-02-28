Romantic lunch! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks proved they’re still going strong as they stepped out to grab a bite to eat in West Hollywood, California. The cute couple hit up The Ivy, a celebrity hot spot, on Thursday, February 27.

The duo have been hot and heavy ever since the actor was seen introducing the model to his parents in December 2019. After Liam, 30, brought Gabriella, 23, home to Byron Bay, Australia, she hit it off with the whole family. “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “[They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley [Cyrus], who they never warmed to.”

The source shared that the Hemsworth parents “didn’t approve of Miley’s attention-seeking ways or the way she treated their son.” When it comes to Liam’s new lady, it’s a different story entirely. “Not only is Gabriella drop-dead gorgeous and a successful model, [but] she’s [also] fun, intelligent and sweet-natured — you can tell she isn’t after Liam for his fame and fortune and adores him for all the right reasons.”

The couple also has plenty in common. In addition to both hailing from Australia, she’s also fresh off a long-term relationship. Around August 2019, the star split with 1975 frontman Matthew Healy after four years of dating. And, though the actor’s ex has been flaunting her new relationships — both with whirlwind fling Kaitlynn Carter and boyfriend Cody Simpson — on Instagram since their split, Liam and Gabriella seem to be on the same page in regards to keeping their romance low-key. Though they’ve been spotted together out and about, they haven’t gone Instagram official or hit the red carpet as a couple.

The model also spent time with big brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, as they celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday in January 2020. “Liam’s really fallen for Gabriella, and his family adores her,” a second source told In Touch. “Liam still can’t believe what a whirlwind the past year has been, but he’s put Miley behind him and is in a great place,” they continued. “He’s ready to start a new decade and chapter in his life.”

