FBI Cast Changes Have John Boyd ‘Wondering' If He's Next

The musical chairs casting on TV’s FBI has star John Boyd in the hot seat! The CBS show, created by Law & Order honcho Dick Wolf, recently announced former National Treasure actress Lisette Olivera will join the cast for the series’ seventh season this fall, replacing actress Katherine Renee Kane — giving John’s character, Special Agent Stuart Scola, another new partner.

Kane replaced Ebonee Noel as Scola’s partner during season 3, and this new twist gives former Bones star John, 42, his third onscreen partner in five years! “John loves doing the show and he gets paid well,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “But he’s seeing his character may be the kiss of death for actresses on the show since his partners are always getting replaced.”

“He and Katherine had the biggest storyline on FBI this past season, but she was still shown the door!”

FBI trailed only NCIS and Tracker as the most-watched TV drama last season. But despite its ratings success, only Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto remain as original cast members from the show’s debut in 2018.

And while John’s character has a juicy running storyline in which he has a child with fellow agent Nina Chase — played by One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten, who stars on FBI’s sister show FBI: Most Wanted — the actor isn’t feeling a lot of job security vibes, In Touch’s sources reveal.

“It’s strange that a show so big changes cast members so frequently, but the executive producer Dick Wolf believes it keeps things fresh to bring in new faces,” the insider shares. “It keeps John looking over his shoulder, wondering whether he’ll be the next casualty!”