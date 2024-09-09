No More Bloody Crime Scenes! Where the Cast of ‘Dexter’ Are 18 Years After Show’s Premiere

It seems Showtime’s Dexter is destined to live on forever. After its initial eight-season run that began in 2006, the show about a serial killer who only preys on the guilty became a hit on Netflix in 2024. It also spawned a 2021 revival, Dexter: New Blood, which was set 10 years after the original series wrapped up.

Michael C. Hall will be reprising his character once again, but as a young Dexter’s inner voice in the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, premiering December 2024, and Dexter: Resurrection, coming to Showtime in the summer of 2025.

In the meantime, fans have been able to catch up on the show’s original eight seasons via Netflix. Since Dexter’s character faked his death and ended up in the snowy Pacific Northwest in the finale, fans are wondering what happened to the actors who played his coworkers at the Miami Metro Police Department.