Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to In Touch. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” one insider tells In Touch exclusively.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continues about the pair, adding, “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

While Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, would almost instantly become one of Hollywood’s biggest A-list couples if they started officially dating, “It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” the insider adds. However, a third source notes they are hanging out just as close pals.

Shutterstock (2)

The Don’t Look Up star and his girlfriend of four years, Camila, 25, recently split, In Touch confirmed on Tuesday, August 30. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” an additional insider told In Touch. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

When it comes to Gigi, she’s got a lot more priorities than just having a boyfriend. She’s the mother to a nearly 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The pair dated on and off from November 2015 through January 2019. They rekindled their romance in November 2020, and Gigi became pregnant a few months later.

The supermodel and the “Pillowtalk” singer, 29, split again in October 2021 after he got into a heated argument with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. They are focused on being “healthy coparents” to their daughter, a previous source told In Touch.

As for Leo, the Revenant star has famously dated several models in the past, including Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian supermodel is the only girlfriend with whom Leo walked a red carpet, taking her as his date to the 2005 Oscars, an honor he has never bestowed on any of the lovely ladies who followed in his dating history. The two split in 2005 after five years together.

Reps for Leo and Gigi did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.