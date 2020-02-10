He’s all business on the 2020 Oscars red carpet! Leonardo DiCaprio saved the date night for the show as he stepped out solo at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. Though girlfriend Camila Morrone was also at the event, they kept their distance in front of the cameras. The star is up for the best actor award and looking picture-perfect as ever in a black tuxedo with a matching bowtie.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During the evening, Leo, 45, is competing for the honor of the top performance by an actor in a leading role for his part in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood. Costar Brad Pitt was also nominated for the movie as he hopes to snag the best supporting actor statuette. The leading men stepped out together at their film’s premiere in July 2019, and it’s clear they’ve had each other’s backs ever since. The Titanic alum is even rooting for his pal to find love.

In June 2019, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Leo “wants Brad to find happiness” — and he’s happy to put in the work as a wingman. Camila, 22, is also more than ready to help. “[She] has friends who’d jump at the chance to date a heartthrob,” they shared. “Brad’s got his groove back and is ready to have a little fun.”

Leo, however, is getting pretty serious with his much-younger lady. Despite the fact that they’ve yet to make their red carpet debut, a source told Life & Style in December 2018 that the celebrity couple was getting pretty serious. “Camila has turned Leo into a committed man,” they shared at the time. “Leo’s womanizing days are firmly in the past. He only has eyes for Camila.” Even the model’s mother, Lucila Polak, approves. “Leo … gets along with her so well that she has given the couple her blessing.”

Marriage just might be in the cards for the star despite his reputation as a womanizer. “Despite the 23-year age gap, the two of them are on the same page and have so much in common,” the source continued. “Camila is mature beyond her years, and the way they see it, age is just a number. … Camila understands the pressure and demands that come with fame and is extremely supportive of Leo’s career.”