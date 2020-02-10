She’s in his corner. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s girlfriend Camila Morrone was at the 2020 Oscars rooting for her talented beau, but what do we know about the woman on the actor’s arm at the award show? As it turns out, Camila is an accomplished actress in her own right.

Who Is Camila Morrone?

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Camila, 22, is an actress and a model. She began her career as a model and was even on the cover page of Vogue Turkey in 2016. Her first acting role was in James Franco‘s 2013 film Bukowski, but she’s made a few other appearances since in movies like Death Wish and Mickey and the Bear.

How Did Camila Get Started in Hollywood?

Camila was actually connected to Hollywood before she began acting and modeling. Her mother had a long-term relationship with Al Pacino and she refers to Al as her stepfather, even though he isn’t legally, according to Harper’s Bazaar. She was also born in Los Angeles, so she’s never been far from the glitz and glamour of it all.

How Did Camila and Leo Meet?

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s not totally clear how Leo, 45, and Camila met. A source told Us Weekly they were “hooking up” in December 2017, and the outlet noted that he and Al, 79, are friends.

They’ve been a little bit low-key about their relationship otherwise. The duo vacationed together in Aspen in January 2018, and they were sporadically spotted with each other throughout that year. They also attended Coachella in April 2019.

Has Camila Addressed Their Age Gap?

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actress did talk about the big age difference between herself and Leonardo in December 2019 — they have a 23-year age gap, so the topic is a little unavoidable.

“[There are] so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” Camila told The Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” However, she did admit, “I probably would be curious about it too.”

The model spent time with her boyfriend’s parents, George DiCaprio and stepmom Peggy Ann Farrar, at the Academy Awards, which makes their relationship seem pretty serious! Do you think we’ll see more of Leo and Camila together in the future?