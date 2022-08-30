It’s over … for now. Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, split after hitting a “rough patch” in their relationship, a source tells In Touch.



“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” the insider continues, adding, “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

Reps for DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment. People was the first to report the news of their split.

The former couple — who shared a 23-year age gap — began dating in 2017. He was photographed leaving her Los Angeles home in December of that year. Since then, the pair have been captured by the paparazzi going about daily errands and strolling through the streets of New York and L.A. but have been very careful to rarely appear in the same frame together.

Morrone has always accompanied Leo on his annual New Year’s vacations to St. Bart’s. They rang in 2022 together on the Caribbean island where they were photographed making out in the sea together on January 4 in an extremely rare public display of affection. She was most recently spotted on July 3, on the beach outside a Malibu home where the pair were attending a pre-4th of July party with friends.

The model has been pursuing an acting career with a handful of parts in films between 2018 and 2020. She landed her first major role in the upcoming Amazon Prime TV miniseries Daisy Jones and the Six, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is currently in post-production. Morrone has parts in two films that are also in post-production, Marmalade and Gonzo Girl.

DiCaprio’s reputation for dating young, gorgeous models goes back to the mid-1990s and includes such beauties as Gisele Bündchen, whom he was with from 2000 to 2005, and Bar Refaeli, whom he dated from 2005 to 2010. While Don’t Look Up star never walked a red carpet with Morrone — the only woman to get that honor was Bündchen at the 2005 Oscars — she did sit with DiCaprio in the front row of the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony.