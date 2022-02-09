Gigi Hadid’s Best Braless Moments on the Red Carpet (And Beyond!) Over the Years

When it comes to fashionable celebrities, Gigi Hadid most definitely tops the list! The longtime supermodel never fails to dazzle on the red carpet, runway and beyond, including some bold braless looks over the years.

Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, has a passion for style outside of her career. “I feel like more recently I’m really dressing for myself and not for the world and for what people expect me to wear. I really try to wake up in the morning and put something on that excites me and motivates me to have a fun day,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star previously told Elle Australia. “And I think having great clothes and shoes and fun colors and great craftsmanship can really bring inspiration to an outfit.”

Gig’s illustrious modeling career began when she was just two years old. The Los Angeles native was discovered by Paul Marciano of Guess and began working with Baby Guess. However, Gigi put her career on hold to focus on school. That said, during her first year of college at The New School in New York City, she also signed to IMG Models.

After gaining notoriety, Gigi’s wardrobe changed, but her philosophy on fashion remained the same. “When I moved to New York from California and started school I was very much still wearing my high school wardrobe. Especially because I was going to university and also working and then going straight from class to the gym it was very athleisure. I’d always mix my workout clothes with a cool statement jacket and bag and then I’d have my trainers in my purse and would wear a cool boot and that was how I would go to school,” she explained.

“I think my style has always been like that — great basics that I think fit well, and then I love statement pieces that are a little wild,” Gigi added. “Now, I get to wear a lot cooler clothes, I am really lucky to get to play with clothes in that way, but I always want to be comfortable. That’s something that has always really stayed with me.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Gigi Hadid’s best braless moments over the years.