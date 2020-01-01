It’s only been nine months since Nipsey Hussle was tragically killed, but his girlfriend, Lauren London, made sure to pay tribute to the late rapper before she rang in the new year. “2019 changed the rest of my life,” the 35-year-old began on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 31. “My existence shifted. Half of me is in heaven, and the other half is here to pick up and continue. Things will never be the same, but every day I still wake up and pray. Lord, use me. Long Live, Ermias.” Additionally, the brunette beauty uploaded a snap of herself with Nipsey from last year’s festivities. “Last year NYE. Hussle and Boog,” she captioned the picture.

Clearly, the actress misses her man as she frequently shares photos of Nipsey on her Instagram page. In June, the California native paid tribute to Nipsey on Father’s Day since she uploaded a photo of them with their son, Kross, 3.

Courtesy of Lauren London/Instagram

The “Racks In The Middle” singer — who also has a 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, with his ex Tanisha Foster — died after he was shot at Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles. Nipsey was just 33 years old at the time. Less than 48 hours after the incident, the police located suspect Eric Holder, 29, and brought him into custody in April. He was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, a press release obtained by In Touch revealed. However, he pleaded not guilty in May.

In April, The Game star spoke out about the Grammy nominee’s untimely death at Nipsey’s Celebration of Life memorial service. “Never would I prepare for something like this, so bear with me,” she told the crowd. “Ermias, I want you to know that I feel joy in my heart when I am around you. I feel safe around you, protected, like a shield over me when you are around. You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me the opportunity to really love a man. I wouldn’t want to go through this journey with anyone but you … I just want you to know that you have been the greatest boyfriend to me.”

Luckily, Lauren’s friends and family have been by her side in the past few months. “We all just kind of get around her and support her, send her our love and all of our prayers,” Parker McKenna Posey — Lauren’s Games People Play costar — exclusively told In Touch in May. “We’re constantly reaching out, making sure she’s OK and picking up the slack.”

Courtesy of Lauren London/Instagram

We are hoping Lauren gets more closure as she goes into 2020.