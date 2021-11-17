Another day, another fabulous look from Lady Gaga. This time, the “Bad Romance” artist stunned at the House of Gucci premiere in New York City on Tuesday, November 16.

Gaga, 35, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film based off Sara Gay Forden‘s The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, wore a custom black dress by Armani Privé with a sheer halter top. To accessorize, the NYC native wore a pair of gold and diamond earrings with a matching bracelet and ring. Gaga’s glam was also perfection! The 12-time Grammy Award winner rocked a bold red lip with a dramatic eye look.

Thankfully, Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) didn’t suffer any wardrobe malfunctions this time around! While leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, November 15, a gust of wind lifted her dress, exposing her nude underwear.

Of Course, Gaga remained totally poised. After all, she is a natural-born performer! In fact, while preparing for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, she took a method approach. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” the “Rain On Me” singer recalled during an interview for British Vogue‘s December cover issue. “I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months, and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

That was hardly the first time Gaga really got into character for a film. In 2018, she played Ally in A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. The A-list pair had such amazing chemistry on-and-off screen, most notably while performing “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars, that many people began to speculate they were romantically involved in real life.

“People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see!” Gaga clarified during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance.”

Ultimately, it was all about Gaga and Bradley’s dedication to their roles! “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time … I mean, when you’re singing love songs that’s what you want people to feel,” she assured. “I’m an artist. I guess we did a good job. And … fooled you!”

