Is there a new mystery woman around or a rekindled former flame? Bradley Cooper has been linked to some of Hollywood’s most talented actresses, models and musicians. Now, some fans suspect the actor has reunited with ex Irina Shayk after she walked his latest movie’s red carpet.

The Russian model, 35, attended the premiere of the actor’s newest film, Nightmare Alley, on Wednesday, December 1. While the appearance could be a sign of a supportive coparent, it also fueled rumors that the two are dating again, despite Irina and the Hangover star, 46, not posing together on the carpet.

During the event, Entertainment Tonight asked the actor how it felt having his ex there.

He smiled broadly and responded, “It’s very special.”

After Irina’s brief fling with Kanye West, the model and Bradley seem to be spending a lot of time together, both with and without their daughter, Lea, 4. Some suspect the former couple, who dated from spring 2015 to June 2019, have rekindled their romance.

According to Page Six, Bradley and Irina also spent Thanksgiving weekend together. A source told the outlet that Irina, who lives just a few blocks from Bradley in New York City’s West Village to ensure their daughter has both parents nearby, was spotted headed to the A Star Is Born star’s home. According to Page Six, Lea was already at the actor’s abode.

However, she did not spend the night, as she was seen the following day heading back to Bradley’s to pick up their daughter.

On November 27, the family went to the ballet to see The Nutcracker along with Anne Hathaway, her husband, Adam Schulman, and one of their sons.

As of now, there has been no confirmation that Bradley and Irina are back together — and it appears Bradley remains single.

However, the proud parents of Lea are clearly on great terms with one another and hold each other in high esteem.

“He’s a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny,” the former Sports Illustrated model revealed to Highsnobiety in September. “Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn’t call them once.”

“I never understood the term coparenting,” Irina told Elle in March. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

Prior to his romance with Irina, the Silver Linings Playbook actor dated model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015. Both Bradley and Suki kept the relationship relatively private, with Suki telling Elle in February 2013 that it would be “boring” to talk about her boyfriend. The actor also had an on-again, off-again relationship with Zoe Saldana from 2011 until 2013, when the pair called it quits for good.

Bradley was even linked to two singers at one point. Lady Gaga and the actor shared serious on-and-off-screen chemistry while making A Star Is Born while Bradley was still with Irina. Both the actor and Gaga shut down rumors of any potential romance.

Renee Zellweger dated the now-super star from 2009 to 2011 but ultimately called it quits because of Bradley’s dedication to the craft.

“If I had to pick any possible mistress it would be Brad’s career,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He worked really hard to get into leading man status.”

But has Bradley ever been married? Shockingly, almost forgettably, and briefly — yes. The American Hustle actor had a whirlwind romance with Jennifer Esposito. The pair were engaged for just two months before becoming married in December 2006. Fourth months later, Jennifer, 48, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

“It was just something that happened,” Bradley said on Howard Stern Sirius XM radio show at the time. “The good thing is, we both realized it… Sometimes you just realize it.”

“It just wasn’t right,” he added.