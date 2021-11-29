Lady Gaga Loves Wearing Bikinis! See Photos of the Singer’s Sexiest Swimsuit Moments Over the Years

OK, Lady Gaga, we see you! The “Poker Face” artist loves rocking bikinis and swimsuits — and it’s not hard to see why! As an entertainer, Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) works hard to maintain her physique through diet and exercise.

When it comes to food, the New York City native is all about variety. “I really focus on meals that are good in taste but also healthy for your body. What we eat is what our bodies are. Being on tour or just performing all of the time, it’s exhausting. Being able to provide your body with good nutrients, including those that are in vegetables and fruit, is everything,” Lady Gaga’s longtime friend and personal chef Bo O’Conner told Self in 2017.

“Something like quinoa with black beans, grilled shrimp, beautiful veggies. We want it to be healthy, tasty, filling, nutritious and full of fiber,” Bo added. “If she wanted a burger and fries, we wouldn’t be doing fast food. So instead, I’d make her a turkey burger, gluten-free, lots of spices and baked sweet potato fries. At least she’s feeling that she can indulge a little bit and have something similar to a real burger but is still good for you.”

Although Gaga is just two awards shy of being an EGOT winner, she’s still human! The A Star is Born actress loves snacking on “almond butter” and “Scandinavian crackers,” Bo revealed.

In addition to her diet, exercise plays a big role in Gaga’s life. “She totally transformed her body,” the “Rain On Me” singer’s trainer Harley Pasternak previously told Us Weekly. “She used to have very little muscle tone, but we firmed her up.”

According to Harley, does lunges, reverse lunges, overhead dumbbell triceps extensions, lateral dumbbell raises and bicycle crunches.

Ultimately, Lady Gaga puts self-love above all else. “To be honest, I think what makes me feel beautiful is when I see happiness in my fans. When I see or hear from them that the music that I’ve made has changed their life in some way, that’s what makes me feel beautiful. Because this is just the outside, you know?” she told The Los Angeles Times in 2018.

“At the end of the day, I could be in a million movies and put out a million songs and everyone could say, ‘She was so beautiful,’ but that’s not really what I want,” Lady Gaga said. “I want them to say, ‘I saw that movie and I cried my eyes out and I learned something about myself.'”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Lady Gaga’s sexiest bikini moments over the years.