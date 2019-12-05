With 2020 around the corner, Lady Gaga is taking some time to reflect on the past decade and what is next to come for the superstar. The 33-year-old said she hopes to continue to grow as an artist and have some little monsters of her own in the new era.

“I want to do more movies, I want to have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams,” Gaga said in a YouTube video with Nikkie De Jager, a.k.a NikkieTutorials, posted on Wednesday, December 4.

“I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment,” she continued. “When I get inspired, I do things right away.”

Courtesy of Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga made it clear that right now her first priority is her beauty brand. The star announced the launch of her collection back in July, and fans were thrilled to get their hands on some Gaga-approved cosmetics. “This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love every version of yourself,” the beauty brand’s announcement post read. “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad.”

“I love makeup,” the Shallow songstress told Nikkie, 25, while trying out Haus Laboratories’ newest products. “I’ve discovered myself through makeup, that’s what made me feel beautiful, that’s what made me invent Lady Gaga, because I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘I don’t like what I see and I don’t feel good on the inside, so I’m just going to start painting now, and I’m going to make something that I like.'”

Known for being confident and embracing girl power, the singer said she hopes her collection will help people love themselves like how makeup did for her. “Kindness is the key to all of it,” she said. “We want you to love yourself.”

Aside from her makeup brand, Gaga admitted she has plenty of plans for the next 10 years. “There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade,” she added. “I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”