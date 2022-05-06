Family getaway! Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott gave fans a glimpse into their recent tropical vacation with a series of social media posts.

The mother of two, 24, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 5, to share sweet photos of the couple with their arms wrapped around each other on the beach during sunset. Kylie captioned the post with white heart, butterfly and a sunset emoji.

She continued to share clips from the fun trip on her Instagram Stories, which revealed how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and rapper, 31, spent quality time with their daughter, Stormi, 4.

In a series of clips, Kylie, Travis and Stormi fed iguanas that were crawling in the sand. After Kylie gave food to one of the reptiles, she asked her daughter, “Stormi, you want to try to feed one?” The 4-year-old bravely replied, “Yeah!”

In addition to Stormi, Kylie and Travis welcomed their second child in February 2022. Their son’s moniker has yet to be revealed since it was infamously changed from Wolf. In April, Kylie opened up about why they haven’t shared his new name yet. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she told Extra. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

While Stormi regularly makes appearances on Kylie’s social media accounts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has not yet revealed her son’s face. However, she has shared a handful of photos to tease his appearance.

On May 4, the reality star revealed her son’s style by sharing a photo of his sneakers. “Look at my son’s cute shoes,” Kylie said in the video, which documented her prep process for the Met Gala. “He can’t even walk yet.”

The California native famously wore a white wedding dress with a backward baseball cap for her return to the high fashion fundraiser on May 2. Days after the star-studded event, she gave fans an inside look at her intensive glam process in a YouTube video.

After not attending the 2021 Met Gala because Stormi got sick, the The Kardashians star admitted she almost skipped the 2022 gala, as well. “The only reason why I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn’t gonna go,” she explained in the video. “Unless I can go and honor Virgil [Abloh] and you know, Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off White, then that’s the only reason I would go.”

Kylie added, “Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020, so it feels right that my Met come back I’m going with Off-White.”

Following the big event, Kylie made sure to get some rest and relaxation by taking the vacation with her family. Keep scrolling to see photos from Kylie, Travis and their kids’ tropical vacation.