Welcome to the pack! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are proud parents of two after the arrival of their son, Wolf Webster.

When Was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Son Wolf Webster Born?

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul welcomed her baby boy on February 2, 2022, just one day after celebrating the fourth birthday of daughter Stormi Webster, whom the couple welcomed on February 1, 2018.

Days after announcing their little one’s birth, Kylie surprised fans by sharing the unique moniker they gave him on February 11.

What Does the Name Wolf Webster Mean?

The name comes from German origin and according to OhBabyNames, “Most etymologists believe the surname was derived from a nickname, the holders of which were considered fierce and cunning people.”

Caitlyn Jenner, for one, raved over her 19th grandchild while appearing on Good Morning Britain on February 9, revealing all went well during Kylie’s delivery.

“They’re great. Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good,” the former Olympian gushed.

The Life of Kylie star previously confirmed she was expecting her second baby in September 2021, more than three years after Stormi was born and amid rumors they had another bundle of joy on the way.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together?

Prior to their baby No. 2 news, the couple had been on and off. However, they reconciled and have been going strong again since June 2021.

How Does Stormi Feel About Being a Big Sister to Baby Wolf?

Stormi is already a natural when it comes to being a big sister, an insider told Life & Style exclusively following Wolf’s arrival. “She’s absolutely obsessed and is incredibly protective over him,” the insider added about their precious bond. “You should’ve seen the look of excitement on Stormi’s face when she first laid eyes on him.”

Plus, now that Wolf is here, “Travis took a ton of adorable photographs of Stormi showering her brother with kisses and holding him for the first time, which he’s getting framed and will hang in the nursery,” the insider continued.

The sweet connection between Wolf and Stormi comes as no surprise to the Kylie Cosmetics founder and “SICKO MODE” rapper, another source previously told Life & Style, considering the toddler has been looking forward to meeting her new sibling.

“Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins,” the second source explained. “She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after.”

