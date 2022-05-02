She’s back! Kylie Jenner rocked a white wedding dress and backwards baseball cap as she made her much anticipated return to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 2, after skipping the event in 2021.

The Kardashians star, 24, is no rookie at the annual gala – which is traditionally held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May each year – as she made her debut way back in 2016 when she walked the red carpet alone in a fully-embellished Balmain gown designed by Olivier Rousteing. In keeping with the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme, she completed the look with a sleek, dark bob.

“When your dress made you bleed and your feet are purple,” she wrote via Snapchat at the time. “It was worth it though.”

It had been years since the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister set foot on the iconic red carpet after the event’s cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just days before the 2021 event – which was held in September after delays caused by COVID-19 – Kylie announced that she would not be attending.

“I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” Kylie – who was pregnant with her second child at the time – shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

“Kylie was planning on going to the Met Gala but then backed out last minute,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She attended a few New York Fashion Week events and then decided it would’ve been too much stress on her body and too overwhelming to attend the Met Gala.”

Kylie and longtime beau Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, in February 2022.

Days after their son’s birth, the makeup mogul shared the news with a sweet black-and-white photo holding her newborn’s hand. The couple announced their son’s name was Wolf Webster but soon after, decided that name didn’t suit their baby boy.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she concluded, with a pair of sweating emoji and a praying hands emoji.

Though the couple have yet to decide on a new name for their growing boy, she told Entertainment Tonight in April that they “have some really strong options.”

“But we haven’t officially changed it,” the Kylie Skin founder said.