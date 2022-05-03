The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wows at the 2022 Met Gala: See Red Carpet Photos!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, arrived at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 2, and per usual, totally stole the show!

The longtime reality TV stars are staples at the esteemed ball year after year, most notably Kim Kardashian, who never fails to get people talking about her outfit. Take the KKW Beauty founder’s ensemble in September 2021, for example.

The Met Gala had been rescheduled that year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and fans were itching for a night of head-turning fashion. Thankfully, Kim, 41, delivered just that! The mother of four, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, arrived in a head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble that covered her entire body — yes, even her face!

While Kim’s long ponytail was left exposed, the E! alum, who is now dating Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson, otherwise looked like a walking shadow. Naturally, people were confused about the look. However, Kim did offer some explanation via Instagram. “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!” the Skims mogul captioned one of her many posts from the night, referring to the Met Gala theme, which was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Nowadays, Kim is a permanent fixture on all sorts of best-dressed lists. However, following her Met Gala debut in 2013, she received a ton of flack over her Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy gown.

“I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh God, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,'” Kim recalled during a 2019 interview with Vogue.

After hitting the red carpet, Twitter went wild with memes mocking the floral dress with a high neckline, many comparing Kim to Robin Williams’ character in the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire.

“I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch,” the California native continued. “I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. It was like this whole thing, so, I just cried.”

Nine years later, and Kim is the Belle of the Ball!

Scroll through the gallery below to see red carpet photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family at the 2022 Met Gala.