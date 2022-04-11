Cried wolf? Kylie Jenner finally revealed when she’s ready to share her son’s new name after changing it six weeks after his birth.

“We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, explained in a conversation with Extra. “We’re just not ready to share a new name yet.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO MODE” rapper, 30, welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022, and waited nine days after his arrival to announce his name to the world. On February 11, she posted an Instagram story that simply read “Wolf Webster,” alongside a heart emoji. However, as of March 21, the reality star informed her followers that the name “didn’t feel like it was him” via her Instagram stories. The lip kit mogul added, “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, recently spilled the tea on her latest grandchild, telling Entertainment Tonight that she discussed the new name with the Kylie Skin founder “a lot.”

“When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name,’” the former Olympic gold medalist added of her daughter’s decision to change her son’s name.

While social media clearly has its theories on the future moniker, the reality star also got candid about her postpartum journey since having her second child. “It just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened,” Kylie explained later in the interview with Extra when asked about the comments she made on Instagram about her post-baby body. “I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum right now to look at me and think, ‘Oh it’s so easy for her, how is it not easy for me,’ so I just wanted to say something before I went back to life, like everything was OK.”

Compared to her first pregnancy, which was a secret until her daughter, Stormi, 4, was born, this one was majorly in the public eye. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she opened up in her Instagram stories a few weeks after her son’s birth. “It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually — it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that.”