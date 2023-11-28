kroy biermann sued by chase bank for 13k amid money woes

Kroy Biermann is being sued by Chase Bank for unpaid credit card debt, In Touch can confirm. The bank alleges that the former NFL star owes $13,071.88 because he “has failed to make payments due on an account,” court documents filed on Monday, November 27, and viewed by In Touch show.

The lawsuit against Kroy, 38, was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. The bank included Kroy’s credit card statement, which showed that he owed the $13,071.88 by June 9, making it nearly six months overdue.

The former Bravo star and his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, have been dealing with financial struggles for quite some time. In May, TMZ reported that the pair owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They were also accused of owing the state of Georgia $15,000 in 2018.

Earlier this month, TMZ confirmed that Kroy was forced to return his $400,000 Rolls Royce, which he’d been leasing since 2020, after being sued by BMW. The car dealership alleged that Kroy had stopped making payments on the car and a judge ruled in BMW’s favor. In June, he was sued for not paying back a $52,000 line of credit that he took out while gambling in the Bahamas, according to TMZ.

Kim, 45, and Kroy’s Georgia mansion was put up for auction after going into foreclosure in February. The auction was eventually cancelled after the duo worked out a deal to keep the home. They listed it for $6 million in October.

Amid their financial ups and downs, Kim and Kroy have left fans confused about the state of their relationship. Kroy filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star in May, but it was quickly dismissed. He filed new paperwork for divorce in August. At this point, things appeared to be getting messier, with Kroy asking for sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s four minor children, KJ, 12, Kash, 11, Kaia and Kane, 9.

When Kim asked for the divorce to be dismissed in September, refuting Kroy’s claim that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” he insisted he did not want to reconcile. Kim then filed her own paperwork in October and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the minor kids.

However, Kroy accompanied Kim to Los Angeles that same month when she had vaginal rejuvenation surgery. The estranged couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary together on November 11. Days later, it was reported by TMZ that they had begun “having issues in their marriage” again, with fights reportedly revolving around their “financial situation.”