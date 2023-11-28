Kim Zolciak sparked rumors that her eldest child, daughter Brielle Biermann, is pregnant when she said she can’t wait to become a grandma. However, many fans were left wondering if the announcement was real or simply clickbait.

Is Brielle Biermann Pregnant?

Kim took to Instagram on November 28, 2023, to seemingly share with her fans that Brielle was pregnant with baby No. 1.

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a split photo that showed a sonogram and a snapshot of the mother-daughter duo. In addition to an emoji of a pregnant woman, the caption concluded with a hashtag encouraging Kim’s followers to click on the link in her bio.

Fans grew skeptical when they noticed a handful of clues that led them to wonder if the announcement was true or not. While the announcement didn’t seem authentic, Kim also disabled the comments and prevented fans from sharing their well wishes with the family.

The social media users that clicked the link in her bio learned that Brielle isn’t actually pregnant. Instead, Kim shared a link to an interview her daughter previously did in which she predicted the Bravo star will be the “best” grandmother in the future.

How Did Fans Reacts to Brielle’s Fake Pregnancy News?

While fans weren’t able to comment on the post in question, several people took to Kim’s Instagram post shared on October 17, 2023, to share their criticisms about the clickbait.

“Once again, please stop using your kids for clickbait,” one social media user commented. Another added, “Your latest post. I know you have to know how cringe it is; there’s a reason you turn off the comments. You posted this exact same Clickbait post a year ago.”

The backlash continued as another fan sarcastically wrote, “I hope you didn’t make your daughter get pregnant for a check.”

How Many Children Does Kim Zolciak Have?

Kim is the proud mother to six children. She welcomed Brielle in 1997, who was followed by daughter Ariana Biermann in 2001. The reality star never revealed the identity of Brielle’s father, though Ariana’s biological dad is her first husband, Daniel Toce.

Kim and her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, welcomed son K.J. Biermann in 2011, son Kash in 2012 and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

Kroy has acted as a father figure for Brielle and Ariana and adopted both of Kim’s older daughters in 2013.