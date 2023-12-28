Kroy Biermann recently refuted claims that he sold personal items in order to afford Christmas gifts for their kids like his estranged wife Kim Zolciak did.

“Kroy did not buy gifts, a.k.a, ‘stuff’ for the children,” Kroy’s lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 27. “He didn’t sell purses, shoes, or wigs to get cash to turn into material goods; no argument, that was all Kim.”

“What Kroy did give to his children for Christmas was his time and undivided attention. He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family. Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff. Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement,” Marlys continued.

On Tuesday, December 26, TMZ reported that Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, were selling luxury items online as a way to stash away some extra cash, including Kroy’s Louis Vuitton luggage and some of Kim’s wigs.

However, a source revealed to Us Weekly that while Kim simply wanted to “give the kids a good Christmas,” Kroy didn’t plan on getting the children anything for the holiday.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Kroy have been in the throes of some serious financial issues which began earlier in 2023. In Touch confirmed in February that the couple’s mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, went into foreclosure. Three months later, the former NFL player filed for divorce from Kim, but she had the filings dismissed in July. Their reconciliation was short, though, and Kroy filed for divorce a second time in August claiming that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Matters between the two only got messier from there with body cam footage released on November 20 showing Kroy screaming that Kim was “f–king other men” after authorities were called to their house due to a “verbal domestic disturbance.”

The footage also showed Kroy shouting at the officer, “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Nearly a month later on December 15, Kim released a statement to Celebuzz denying Kroy’s claims.

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” Kim said in the statement. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations, but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”