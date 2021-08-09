The Kroger Wellness Experience is almost here! Cofounded by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jewel, the third-annual festival is set to take place on August 20 through the 21 at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

Along with the live music, workouts, cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo and family-friendly activities, the Kroger Wellness Experience will have a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests, including The Bachelor alum Matt James. Headlining the event with actress and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown, the North Carolina native, 29, will take part in the festival’s 100 experiences focused on health, activity, nutrition and inspiration.

“This event harnesses the power of live music and free resources to promote health and wellness for all people,” Jewel said in a statement. “It’s an amazing opportunity to break down barriers and inspire mental, physical and emotional health.”

Joining James and Brown, 42, will be NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and Tone It Up cofounder Karena Dawn, among others. Busch, 36, will be joined by wife Samantha for the Rev Up Your Engines experienced, which will kick off the entire festival with a conversation about the professional driver’s racing career. Dawn, 40, will have her own Tone It Up fitness session at the event, which will inspire attendees on their personal fitness journeys.

Professional soccer star Allie Long will also host a virtual soccer clinic. Elsewhere during the festival, Kroger Associates will be speaking about how they turned around their struggles with diabetes, eating disorders and mental health. Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz will even be teaming up with Brown to share how food can prevent various diseases.

The Inspiration Zone portion of the Kroger Wellness Experience will feature a panel about dealing with grief and loss amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a conversation with inspiring changemakers in the health and fitness industries and Jewel’s Anxiety Workshop. The singer will speak with fans about how to work through anxiety and not let it rule your life.

Admission to the two-day event is free, but to sample products, attendees must donate one Kroger®, Private Selection® or Simple Truth non-perishable item to receive a wristband or purchase a $5 wristband at the entrance. Those planning to attend can register for free online.

The Wellness Experience is an interactive festival and always-on digital platform created to help people take actionable steps toward making their lives healthier. From food to fitness, the platform hosts year-round events and fresh content including recipes and tips to easier shopping and staying healthy. The Wellness Experience by Kroger will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 20 and 21